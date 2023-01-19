Body of missing woman found

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11.

Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office.

According to a Jan. 19 news release, Kelley’s body was located in a Grand Prairie field by investigators from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers after being discovered Wednesday, Jan. 18. The body was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination, where it was confirmed to be Kelley’s.

Following her disappearance, Kelley’s vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kelley identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, also known as Kevin Brown, as a person of interest.

Ocastor Ferguson, who used the alias Kevin Brown

Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Ferguson for kidnapping and he is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond. He also faces charges for arson related to Kelley’s vehicle, the Jan. 19 news release said.

Officials from the sheriff’s office are working to determine what additional charges may be brought against Ferguson.

“While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I’m grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “As this is an ongoing homicide investigation, details outside what may be contained within an investigator’s search or arrest affidavit will not yet be released.”

In addition to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers, several agencies have assisted with the investigation.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office will release additional information as the investigation continues to develop, which will be monitored by The Princeton Herald