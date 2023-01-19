Subscribe
Read Local

FFA students compete at livestock show

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Education, Latest

It’s the time of year when Princeton FFA students trade their backpacks for feed sacks and their Chromebooks for lead ropes.
The annual Collin County Jr. Livestock Show, held Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney, kicks off the busy show season for most of the students, who have been raising their animals for much of the past year.
Thickie Nicki, Creed, Rooster, Ty, Sir and Unihornless (better known as the PISD goat and sheep herd) thought they were being treated to a spa day when they arrived at the youth barn for fresh haircuts, showers, brushing, snacks and spiffy new designer jackets.
In addition to the sheep and goats, students show chickens, cattle and pigs, as well as their ag mechanics and floral projects.
Students estimate they spend at least three hours a day at the ag barn in preparation for the livestock shows.
“We have to feed them every morning, and every night,” Lovelady 9th-grader Brighton McFarland said. “We have work sessions where we walk them around the barn or use treadmills and walkers for muscle development. There was also halter breaking, which I thought was the hardest.”
But that’s all on the easy days.
“We are at the barn more hours when we are getting ready for shows,” said Chloe Jones, who is also a freshman at Lovelady. “It takes quite a bit longer when you are washing and drying and clipping the animals.”

The FFA students always need supporters who can visit the livestock shows to see all the animals and spend time in the auction barn, where they are invited to be a bidder on a winning animal or project. Any 

To read the full story and support your local newspaper, subscribe at The Princeton Herald.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Body of missing woman found

Body of missing woman found

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Comptroller releases biennial revenue estimate

Comptroller releases biennial revenue estimate

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

As part of the Texas Legislature’s power of the purse, it sets a biennial budget for the state in the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The 88th Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, and conclude May 29. Ahead of the first session, State Comptroller Glenn...

read more
Stuck on green stamps

Stuck on green stamps

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

My mom and her mother saved 7-1/2 books to get us that swing set. Just three years before in 1966, my parents had saved to buy their first house. Money was tight, so, if my sister and I were going to have that new addition to the backyard, Green Stamps would be the...

read more
Committee members set criteria for $797M bond

Committee members set criteria for $797M bond

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Princeton Independent School District’s long-range planning committee has decided on the size and scope of a bond issue it wants to recommend to the district school board.  Committee members voted unanimously Monday night to ask the Princeton ISD Board of...

read more
Property taxes due Jan. 31

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month.  Princeton property owners whose taxes were not included in their monthly mortgage payment are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the...

read more
Habitat set to begin new Princeton project

Habitat set to begin new Princeton project

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Amanda Martinez has faced many challenges in her life, chief among them finding stability for her three daughters. Habitat for Humanity is about to give Martinez and two of her daughters — one is grown and has moved away — the stability she has been seeking by...

read more
Speeding concerns, annexations heard by council

Speeding concerns, annexations heard by council

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Traffic concerns and property annexations were the main topics of discussion at the Princeton City Council meeting held on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Two citizens spoke during public forum about their frustration with drivers speeding in Winchester Crossing, citing a recent...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility