Leach refines legislative priorities for current session

Jan 19, 2023

Last week, State Representative Jeff Leach refined his top priorities for the 88th Texas Legislative Session, which officially convened Jan. 10. 

Leach, who serves District 67, said he will be filing his own legislation on each of these issues. 

“As we embark on this legislative session, I am excited to announce my highest priorities, which form the centerpiece of my broad and robust legislative package,” Leach said. “These priorities are based on the needs and desires of my constituents in Collin County and are the result of numerous meetings with constituents, communications with elected leaders, countless conversations with voters during our campaigns and my own deeply held values and policy positions.” 

Leach said he want to provide meaningful property tax relief, starting with raising the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $65,000 and lowering the annual appraisal value increase cap to 5% from 10%. 

Protecting Texas children from dangerous and unnecessary “gender modification” procedures will be addressed by Leach. He stated that such treatments must be banned in the state of Texas and medical professionals and parents who expose their children to such procedures must be held accountable. 

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe at The Princeton Herald.

Veterans

