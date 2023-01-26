Planning committee meets for final bond meeting

The Princeton Independent School District long-range planning committee has finished its work and is set to present to the Princeton ISD school board its recommendations for a bond issue election later this year.

Meeting for the final time at Lovelady High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the citizens committee settled on proposed attendance zones for the elementary school campuses it wants to build. The group also settled on the names it proposes to attach to each of the eight campuses PISD intends to build if voters approve the bond issue. And it settled on the $797 million price tag it proposes to spend pending voter approval of a bond issue in a districtwide election slated to occur on May 6.

Princeton ISD declined to disclose the names the committee will propose pending notification of affected family members and final approval by the board of trustees, which will meet tonight to consider the entire bond package. Former Superintendent Phil Anthony said the concern over releasing the names recommended for the campuses centers on whether the committee approves all the names submitted.

By John Kanelis | [email protected]