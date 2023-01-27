Subscribe
Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

by | Jan 27, 2023 | Education, Latest

Princeton ISD trustees unanimously approved a May 6 bond election to ask voters for $797 million in bonds to build eight new campuses over the next 10 years. 

Board members took the action at their Jan. 26 regular meeting in the PISD Administration Building after accepting recommendations of the district’s Long Range Planning Committee. 

Trustees tabled a proposal to consider and take possible action on charter school programs. But they voted 5-2 to hire an attorney to represent the board.

The Princeton Herald will include a full story on the bond election and trustee meeting in the Feb. 2 issue.

By Bob Wieland • [email protected]

