Cities, citizens cope with winter weather woes

Schools and government buildings were closed in Princeton, McKinney, Farmersville and throughout Collin County as North Texas was frozen by a winter storm that arrived Monday, Jan. 30.

Sleet, snow and freezing rain coated the region, making travel slow and treacherous. Sanding crews worked around the clock to keep roads open and traffic slowed to a crawl. Numerous weather-related wrecks were reported and FM 982 south of Princeton was temporarily blocked Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Because of the poor road conditions, Princeton ISD cancelled classes Thursday for a third straight day.

Princeton residents without power were advised to call 972-736-2416 for access to the Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center that was available as a warming shelter. However, Parks & Recreation Director Chase Bryant said that since there had not been any power outages, the center was “deployed but not activated.”

Essential emergency services were in full operation “other than possible increased response times due to the icy roads,” said Tenishea Turner, Princeton director of community engagement. Trash collection was suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Community Waste Services would provide a make-up schedule when finalized, Turner added.

Princeton Public Works Director Tommy Mapp said that his department had shifted to 12-hour shifts so personnel could work around the clock. He said trucks were spreading sand and de-icing material on side streets and bridges with particular attention to hills. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) was caring for US 380 through the city, Mapp said.

Collin County facilities remained closed Wednesday and the county extended its property tax deadline to the first day county offices reopen.

The U.S. Postal Service said mail and package delivery for residences and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas was continuing as normal Wednesday. “Letter carriers will make every effort to deliver their routes if it is safe to do so,” said USPS spokesperson Carol Hunt.

The Postal Service asked customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes, Hunt said.

Bob Wieland, The Princeton Herald