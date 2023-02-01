Subscribe
Read Local

Cities, citizens cope with winter weather woes

by | Feb 1, 2023 | Latest, News

Schools and government buildings were closed in Princeton, McKinney, Farmersville and throughout Collin County as North Texas was frozen by a winter storm that arrived Monday, Jan. 30.

Sleet, snow and freezing rain coated the region, making travel slow and treacherous. Sanding crews worked around the clock to keep roads open and traffic slowed to a crawl. Numerous weather-related wrecks were reported and FM 982 south of Princeton was temporarily blocked Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Because of the poor road conditions, Princeton ISD cancelled classes Thursday for a third straight day. 

Princeton residents without power were advised to call 972-736-2416 for access to the Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center that was available as a warming shelter. However, Parks & Recreation Director Chase Bryant said that since there had not been any power outages, the center was “deployed but not activated.”

Essential emergency services were in full operation “other than possible increased response times due to the icy roads,” said Tenishea Turner, Princeton director of community engagement. Trash collection was suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Community Waste Services would provide a make-up schedule when finalized, Turner added. 

 Princeton Public Works Director Tommy Mapp said that his department had shifted to 12-hour shifts so personnel could work around the clock. He said trucks were spreading sand and de-icing material on side streets and bridges with particular attention to hills. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) was caring for US 380 through the city, Mapp said.

Collin County facilities remained closed Wednesday and the county extended its property tax deadline to the first day county offices reopen.

The U.S. Postal Service said mail and package delivery for residences and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas was continuing as normal Wednesday. “Letter carriers will make every effort to deliver their routes if it is safe to do so,” said USPS spokesperson Carol Hunt.

The Postal Service asked customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes, Hunt said.

Bob Wieland, The Princeton Herald

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

Jan 27, 2023 | ,

Princeton ISD trustees unanimously approved a May 6 bond election to ask voters for $797 million in bonds to build eight new campuses over the next 10 years.  Board members took the action at their Jan. 26 regular meeting in the PISD Administration Building after...

read more
Rules updated; fire chief talks CPR

Rules updated; fire chief talks CPR

Jan 26, 2023 | ,

Members of the Princeton City Council voted unanimously to adopt a revised Council Relations Policy, Rules of Order and Code of Ethics for the city of Princeton, council and its boards and commissions. The resolution, passed at the regular Jan. 23 meeting at Princeton...

read more
Planning committee meets for final bond meeting

Planning committee meets for final bond meeting

Jan 26, 2023 | ,

The Princeton Independent School District long-range planning committee has finished its work and is set to present to the Princeton ISD school board its recommendations for a bond issue election later this year. Meeting for the final time at Lovelady High School on...

read more
District enrollment passes 8,000

District enrollment passes 8,000

Jan 26, 2023 | ,

Princeton ISD celebrated a milestone today with the 8,000th student enrolling in the district.  Kindergartener Sally-Rose David Agana arrived at Harper Elementary last week and she joined students in Jennifer Riano’s room for her first day of classes. Sally-Rose...

read more
Princeton ISD to evaluate facility use policy

Princeton ISD to evaluate facility use policy

Jan 20, 2023 | ,

It was standing room only as Princeton ISD trustees heard public comments about the school district’s Facility Use Policy (FUP) allowing public access to school buildings. The board ended a long evening by unanimously approving a motion to seek an evaluation of the...

read more
Body of missing woman found

Body of missing woman found

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Comptroller releases biennial revenue estimate

Comptroller releases biennial revenue estimate

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

As part of the Texas Legislature’s power of the purse, it sets a biennial budget for the state in the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The 88th Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, and conclude May 29. Ahead of the first session, State Comptroller Glenn...

read more
FFA students compete at livestock show

FFA students compete at livestock show

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

It’s the time of year when Princeton FFA students trade their backpacks for feed sacks and their Chromebooks for lead ropes.The annual Collin County Jr. Livestock Show, held Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney, kicks off the busy show season for...

read more
Stuck on green stamps

Stuck on green stamps

Jan 19, 2023 | ,

My mom and her mother saved 7-1/2 books to get us that swing set. Just three years before in 1966, my parents had saved to buy their first house. Money was tight, so, if my sister and I were going to have that new addition to the backyard, Green Stamps would be the...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility