Princeton ISD board call $797M bond election

Feb 2, 2023

Preparing for continued rapid growth, trustees of the Princeton Independent School District will ask voters May 6 to approve $797 million in bonds to build eight new campuses over the next 10 years.

Board members took the action Jan. 26 after accepting recommendations of the district’s 50-member Long Range Planning Committee. The panel examined demographic projections to determine where new facilities would be needed.

By Bob Wieland

