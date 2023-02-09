Subscribe
Read Local

Register now for the Spring Citizen’s Police Academy

by | Feb 9, 2023 | Latest, News

The Princeton Police Department is signing up residents for the Spring Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA), a 13-week class starting March 9. 

“The CPA is a great way for citizens, business owners, city council members and others to get to know the officers as well as getting familiarized with the challenges and rewards officers face,” said Police Sgt. Doyle Flatt.  

The three-hour sessions include a combination of lectures and hands-on activities covering a variety of topics such as ethics in law enforcement, school resource officers, patrol operations, child exploitation, domestic violence, officer survival, professional standards, SWAT, criminal investigations, building searches, traffic stops, active shooters and stopping bleeding, Flatt said.

“We encourage participants to ask questions and be involved in all hands-on activities, so they gain the most out of the program,” the sergeant said. Nine students graduated from last fall’s CPA course, he added.

Most of the attendees participate in a ride-along, but it is not required, Flatt said. And while the course does not include live-fire exercises with firearms, students will learn gun safety with non-lethal firearms, he said.

Classes will be held at the Princeton Police Department, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, and students must attend 10 of 13 classes in order to graduate.

Residents can sign up on the Princeton website and there is a link to the program on the homepage, princetontx.gov.  

Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 24, and must include name, address, employment information, education, community activities, contact with law enforcement and references.

To continue to get stories like this, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

By Bob Wieland

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Feb 9, 2023 | ,

Tick-tock, TikTok. State agencies have until Feb. 15 to block access to the Chinese-owned social media application and many local governments were doing so as well. The video-sharing app has more than 100 million users in the U.S. and government officials have been...

read more
Social Security Matters

Social Security Matters

Feb 9, 2023 | ,

Ask Rusty – About difficulty with social security’s sign-in process Dear Rusty: Last month I tried to contact Social Security who never picked up a phone on their end. The same with the IRS. When I finally got through, they said I had to join ID.me before they could...

read more
Score one for PISD!

Score one for PISD!

Feb 9, 2023 | ,

Peoples Bank was on hand for Saturday’s basketball games vs. Lovejoy to seal their partnership with Princeton ISD as bank officers presented a check for name signage on district scoreboards, as well as support for PISD. From left, Peoples Bank Branch President Matthew...

read more
Residents weather winter blast

Residents weather winter blast

Feb 9, 2023 | ,

What a difference warmer temperatures and sunshine can make when it comes to road conditions. After four days of bitter cold, sleet and rain, Collin County residents thawed Friday, Feb. 3, from the winter storm that paralyzed the region. Schools, businesses and...

read more
Princeton ISD board call $797M bond election

Princeton ISD board call $797M bond election

Feb 2, 2023 | , ,

Preparing for continued rapid growth, trustees of the Princeton Independent School District will ask voters May 6 to approve $797 million in bonds to build eight new campuses over the next 10 years. Board members took the action Jan. 26 after accepting recommendations...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 | ,

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
Cities, citizens cope with winter weather woes

Cities, citizens cope with winter weather woes

Feb 1, 2023 | ,

Schools and government buildings were closed in Princeton, McKinney, Farmersville and throughout Collin County as North Texas was frozen by a winter storm that arrived Monday, Jan. 30. Sleet, snow and freezing rain coated the region, making travel slow and...

read more
Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

Jan 27, 2023 | ,

Princeton ISD trustees unanimously approved a May 6 bond election to ask voters for $797 million in bonds to build eight new campuses over the next 10 years.  Board members took the action at their Jan. 26 regular meeting in the PISD Administration Building after...

read more
Rules updated; fire chief talks CPR

Rules updated; fire chief talks CPR

Jan 26, 2023 | ,

Members of the Princeton City Council voted unanimously to adopt a revised Council Relations Policy, Rules of Order and Code of Ethics for the city of Princeton, council and its boards and commissions. The resolution, passed at the regular Jan. 23 meeting at Princeton...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility