Register now for the Spring Citizen’s Police Academy

The Princeton Police Department is signing up residents for the Spring Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA), a 13-week class starting March 9.

“The CPA is a great way for citizens, business owners, city council members and others to get to know the officers as well as getting familiarized with the challenges and rewards officers face,” said Police Sgt. Doyle Flatt.

The three-hour sessions include a combination of lectures and hands-on activities covering a variety of topics such as ethics in law enforcement, school resource officers, patrol operations, child exploitation, domestic violence, officer survival, professional standards, SWAT, criminal investigations, building searches, traffic stops, active shooters and stopping bleeding, Flatt said.

“We encourage participants to ask questions and be involved in all hands-on activities, so they gain the most out of the program,” the sergeant said. Nine students graduated from last fall’s CPA course, he added.

Most of the attendees participate in a ride-along, but it is not required, Flatt said. And while the course does not include live-fire exercises with firearms, students will learn gun safety with non-lethal firearms, he said.

Classes will be held at the Princeton Police Department, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, and students must attend 10 of 13 classes in order to graduate.

Residents can sign up on the Princeton website and there is a link to the program on the homepage, princetontx.gov.

Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 24, and must include name, address, employment information, education, community activities, contact with law enforcement and references.

By Bob Wieland