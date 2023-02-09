Subscribe
Residents weather winter blast

Feb 9, 2023

What a difference warmer temperatures and sunshine can make when it comes to road conditions. After four days of bitter cold, sleet and rain, Collin County residents thawed Friday, Feb. 3, from the winter storm that paralyzed the region.

Schools, businesses and government offices were closed after sleet, snow and freezing rain turned roads into skating rinks starting Jan. 30. 

The icy streets made for fun as Lee Taggart drove his airboat near Princeton.

By Bob Wieland

Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Social Security Matters

Score one for PISD!

Princeton ISD board call $797M bond election

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Cities, citizens cope with winter weather woes

Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

Rules updated; fire chief talks CPR

