Residents weather winter blast

What a difference warmer temperatures and sunshine can make when it comes to road conditions. After four days of bitter cold, sleet and rain, Collin County residents thawed Friday, Feb. 3, from the winter storm that paralyzed the region.

Schools, businesses and government offices were closed after sleet, snow and freezing rain turned roads into skating rinks starting Jan. 30.

The icy streets made for fun as Lee Taggart drove his airboat near Princeton.

By Bob Wieland