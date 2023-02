Peoples Bank was on hand for Saturday’s basketball games vs. Lovejoy to seal their partnership with Princeton ISD as bank officers presented a check for name signage on district scoreboards, as well as support for PISD. From left, Peoples Bank Branch President Matthew Knies, PHS Principal Clint Sadler, Athletic Director Stacey Dillard and banking officer Garrett Hatley.

