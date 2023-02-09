Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Tick-tock, TikTok. State agencies have until Feb. 15 to block access to the Chinese-owned social media application and many local governments were doing so as well.

The video-sharing app has more than 100 million users in the U.S. and government officials have been concerned that information entered by Americans would wind up in Beijing.

Texas and more than 20 other states have banned TikTok, owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, from state equipment.

On Dec. 7, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a ban on downloading or using TikTok on any government-issued devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other devices capable of Internet access.

“Currently, we encourage our employees to stay off all social media including TikTok when at work,” said Princeton City Manager Derek Borg. “The governor’s ban does not apply to municipalities [but] the city is looking at policy modifications that may include TikTok.”

By Bob Wieland