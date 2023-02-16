Council studies future park projects

The Princeton City Council got good news about potential park projects to improve the quality of life in the city.

In a work session before the regular Monday, Feb. 13, council meeting, members received an update from Parks & Recreation Director Chase Bryant and Brittany Rouse, a professional engineer with Kimley-Horn planning and design engineering consultants in McKinney.

Bryant and Rouse outlined nine projects that would cost $77 million to construct. The city’s financial advisor, Jim Sabonis of Hilltop Securities in Dallas, then told council, “I’ve got great news for you!”

Sabonis said he was highly confident the city could fund the required park bonds within the existing I&S (interest & sinking) tax rate. The I&S tax rate provides funds for payments on the debt that finances projects.

“There’s nothing I like better than funding park programs,” the investment banker added, because “nothing makes the quality of life better in a community.”

Bryant said the projects would have something for everybody including a new recreation center, a skate park, public splash pad and what he called a premier competitive sports complex that “would put Princeton on the map.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]