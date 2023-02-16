Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Commercial airlines may one day serve McKinney National Airport if McKinney voters approve a $200 million bond proposal on the May 6 ballot. A smaller project was rejected in 2015.

The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, at their regular meeting for an election to fund a four-gate, 144,000-square-foot terminal, a new taxiway and 2,000 parking spaces.

Another $100 million would be required, possibly a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to fund the expansion. If totally funded, construction would begin in 2024 with completion scheduled in 2026.

Barry Shelton, assistant city manager, said the FAA was conducting an environmental assessment to determine how the project would impact nearby homes, businesses and road traffic.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]