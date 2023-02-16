Princeton ISD warns about deadly fake pills

School officials and the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning parents about fake pills containing fentanyl that have killed or hospitalized Dallas-area children.

The Princeton ISD Security Department posted an alert saying: “Please have a dialogue with your children about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs or medications that could be laced with fentanyl.”

Lethal pills could resemble oxycodone, which is a blue pill with “M” on one side and “30” on the other, the DEA said in its warning entitled “One Pill / Can Kill” posted online at www.dea.gov/onepill .

