Students jump-start their future

February is Career and Technical Education (CATE) Month and Princeton ISD is calling attention to how high school students can prepare for the future by earning more than just a degree.

“We want to use this month to showcase the CATE experience so potential students can see if we have something suited to their interests,” said Brett Hackman, PISD’s CATE director.

Princeton High School students can choose from 17 career pathways such as business, information technology, robotics, cosmetology, welding, construction, health sciences, culinary arts, agricultural sciences, automotive technology, audio/video, animation and graphic design, engineering and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning).

Students earn industry-based certifications so they can graduate high school with a diploma as well as the ability to join the workforce or pursue a technical or college degree.

“Our students can follow their dreams with CATE, which produces future-ready graduates,” Hackman said.

