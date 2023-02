Several students from the Princeton High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will be competing in April’s state event after placing at the Region III competition in Waco.

They were among 17 PHS students taking part in the regional event held Feb. 18-19. The contests were based on family and consumer sciences.

