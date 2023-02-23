Subscribe
State Rep. Leach reports from rotunda

by | Feb 23, 2023

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, has filed 32 bills and two joint resolutions for consideration during the 88th Texas Legislature, he reported.

“These bills encompass many of the issues we have heard straight from you – including substantial property tax relief, criminal justice reform, the protection of our children and the support of our teachers and veterans,” Leach said in a Feb. 17 report from Austin.

Related News

Princeton High FCCLA students advance to state

Princeton High FCCLA students advance to state

Feb 23, 2023

Several students from the Princeton High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will be competing in April’s state event after placing at the Region III competition in Waco. They were among 17 PHS students taking part in the regional...

read more
Princeton ISD warns about deadly fake pills

Princeton ISD warns about deadly fake pills

Feb 16, 2023

School officials and the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning parents about fake pills containing fentanyl that have killed or hospitalized Dallas-area children.  The Princeton ISD Security Department posted an alert saying: “Please have a dialogue with...

read more
Council studies future park projects

Council studies future park projects

Feb 16, 2023

The Princeton City Council got good news about potential park projects to improve the quality of life in the city. In a work session before the regular Monday, Feb. 13, council meeting, members received an update from Parks & Recreation Director Chase Bryant and...

read more
Students jump-start their future

Students jump-start their future

Feb 16, 2023

February is Career and Technical Education (CATE) Month and Princeton ISD is calling attention to how high school students can prepare for the future by earning more than just a degree.  “We want to use this month to showcase the CATE experience so potential...

read more
PISD school board hires its own attorney

PISD school board hires its own attorney

Feb 16, 2023

Surprising many in the room, Princeton ISD trustees voted Jan. 26 to hire their own attorney, separate from the district’s law firm, Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett in McKinney.  After an hour-long discussion, the board voted 5-2 to hire Timothy Davis of...

read more
Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Feb 16, 2023

Commercial airlines may one day serve McKinney National Airport if McKinney voters approve a $200 million bond proposal on the May 6 ballot. A smaller project was rejected in 2015. The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, at their regular meeting for an...

read more
Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Feb 9, 2023

Tick-tock, TikTok. State agencies have until Feb. 15 to block access to the Chinese-owned social media application and many local governments were doing so as well. The video-sharing app has more than 100 million users in the U.S. and government officials have been...

read more
