City Council evaluating DEI consultants

Three consulting services are seeking to help Princeton set up a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program. After hearing presentations at the Feb. 27 regular meeting, the Princeton City Council agreed to postpone action until their next meeting to allow time to evaluate the proposals. Council also received a report from Interim Police Chief James Waters that officers made 4,464 traffic stops during 2022 and received just one complaint alleging racial bias. That complaint was later determined to be unfounded, his report said.

