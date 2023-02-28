Subscribe
PISD board changes facility use policy, rejects grading change

by | Feb 28, 2023 | Latest

Princeton ISD trustees met for more than seven hours, half of which was spent behind closed doors, approving changes in the district’s Facility Use Policy (FUP). An executive session of two and a-half hours ended Monday, Feb. 27 with a quick vote on unspecified changes to the FUP.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre was authorized to make changes effective after Spring Break and he said details would be released by the end of the week. Jean Ann Collins, the district communications coordinator, said there will be no changes to groups or individuals allowed to use the facility, adding, “There will be a few rate adjustments and restrictions on certain activities that will be permitted.” 

In other business, the board extended McIntyre’s contract and turned down a proposal to change the grading policy on the tests given students at the end of every six-week grading period. Next school year, the grading period will change to nine weeks.

See the March 2 edition of The Princeton Herald for the complete story by Bob Wieland

