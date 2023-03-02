If you’ve got a hammer … help Princeton Community Build

Construction has begun in Princeton on the first of five new Habitat Collin County homes for families in need. Princeton Community Build is now seeking partners, sponsors, volunteers and donors.

Habitat Collin County is partnering with the city of Princeton, Princeton Community Development Corporation, Princeton ISD and Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce.

The mission began Jan. 14 with a wall raising ceremony for the home being built on Harrelson Drive for the Martinez family.

Partnerships are opportunities for government and non-government organizations to provide vital infrastructure like land, city services and resources.

Sponsorships are opportunities for corporations, churches, state and federal housing departments, and other entities and individuals to sponsor a home.

Habitat needs hundreds of volunteers on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

In addition to monetary gifts, there are other ways to donate like “Gifts in Kind,” “ReStore Donations,” “Cars for Homes,” and more. For example, food and bottled water for volunteer builders is always needed.

For more information and to stay updated with the Princeton Community Build, please visit: https://habitatcollincounty.org/princeton/

