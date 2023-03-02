‘Sweet Nothing’ on stage

Theater students at Princeton High School will present their one-act play, “Sweet Nothing in My Ear,” in district play competition March 4 at Denison High.

The production, from the 1998 play by Stephen Sachs, includes both spoken dialog and American Sign Language as the parents of a deaf child struggle with the decision to allow a cochlear implant.

The PHS cast and crew have been rehearsing with public performances at Princeton High under the direction of theater teacher Michael Stephens.

The cast includes Ben Clayton as Dan, David Winchester as Dan’s Voice, Sarah Brewer as Laura, Bailee Stewart as Laura’s Voice, Egypt Dollmeyer as Sally, Kiri Bunch as Sally’s Voice, Jhett Henager as Max, Jonathan Able as Max’s voice, Karlie Skaggs as Ally, Leah Bartling as Ally’s Voice, David Winchester as Dr. Weisman, Jonathan Able as Dr. Flynt and Kate Read as Dr. Walters.

Crew members are Jimena Gonzalez Flores, stage manager; Maggie Ackerman, assistant stage manager; Kayla Rogers, light board; Isabella Vance, sound; Dean Buford, costume and props organization; Lyda Cross, makeup; Brady Fox, on stage lights; Franny Tullis, projections; Joey Lopez Diaz, side lighting; and alternates Seth Buford, Hannah Cash, Eimy Ibarra and Chidumebi Echebiri.

The original play was adapted in 2008 for a Hallmark Hall of Fame drama starring Jeff Daniels and Marlee Matlin as Dan and Laura.

Support your local newspaper for more stories like this, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]