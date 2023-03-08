PHS student killed in car crash

Princeton High School sophomore Alex Thomas died Wednesday, March 8, from injuries sustained in an accident on FM 3364 south of the city, Princeton ISD said in an email.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help as needed,” said Jean Ann Collins, Princeton ISD communications coordinator.

Thomas’ sister, in the eighth grade Clark Middle School, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Collins said.

“School officials understand the impact this can have on a community and will have counselors available at PHS Monday, March 13, when we return from break to assist students affected by this tragedy,” Collins said.