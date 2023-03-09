Subscribe
Full-time economic development director approved

Princeton’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has funded a full-time director to help bring businesses to the city and take care of the businesses already established. 

“I am 100% in agreement with that,” said EDC Chair Terrance Johnson. “It is imperative if we want to build the business community, help with the sales tax, help with the growth that is coming in,” he said at the EDC’s regular meeting Monday, March 6. The board then voted unanimously to create and fund the position as described by City Manager Derek Borg.

“Their only job description would be economic development and they would be basically working for this board under the admin of the city,” Borg said.

By Bob Wieland, [email protected]

