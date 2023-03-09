PD reports assaults, theft increased during 2022

Simple assault led all crimes reported during 2022 in Princeton, both in the total number of incidents and the percent of increase from 2021, according to the annual crime report released by Interim Chief James Waters of the Princeton Police Department.

The total number of thefts was also up, along with robbery, burglary and aggravated assault. The number of rapes and motor vehicle thefts declined, the report indicated.

There were 163 simple assaults reported during the year, a 112% increase from the 77 reported in 2021, the report said. Robberies doubled from two to four for a 100% increase in 2022; there were 156 thefts, up 73% from 77 the prior year; burglaries increased 25% from 12 to 15 and total aggravated assaults increased by 11%, from 18 reported to 20.

By Bob Wieland, [email protected]