PHS takes first in one-act play competition

The Princeton High School production of “Sweet Nothing in My Ear” placed first at the UIL district One-Act Play contest held Saturday, March 4.

PHS advanced along with Lovejoy and Melissa to the bi-district round of competition at Denison High School on Wednesday, March 22.

Several members of the Princeton High cast earned individual district awards.

Kayla Rogers was named to the All-Star crew, Baylee Stewart and David Winchester were named to All-Star cast and Ben Clayton and Sarah Brewer were both named Most Outstanding performers.

Students competing in the UIL One-Act Play contest present a play of 18 to 40 minutes and are judged in six levels of competition: Zone, District, Bi-District, Area, Region, and State.

