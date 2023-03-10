Subscribe
PHS student killed in dirt bike accident

Mar 10, 2023

*Editor’s note: This includes updated information not previously included in the March 8 post.

Princeton High School sophomore Alex “Junior” Thomas died early Wednesday, March 8, from injuries sustained in an accident while he and his sister were riding a dirt bike on a farm-to-market road south of the city, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Thomas was pronounced dead following surgery at Medical City McKinney, the DPS said. His 14-year-old sister, in the eighth grade at Clark Middle School, was released after treatment for a head injury.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help as needed,” said Jean Ann Collins, Princeton ISD communications coordinator.

The preliminary investigation by Trooper Damon Williams found the accident took place just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, as a 2020 Tao off-road motorcycle was southbound on FM 3364 about four miles southeast of Princeton.

According to the report, the bike did not have any lights or reflective materials and neither young passenger was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle was struck from behind by a southbound Ford F150 pickup driven by a 35-year-old Princeton man and Thomas was thrown into the northbound lane where he was hit by a Dodge Dart driven by a 29-year-old McKinney man, the report said.

Both drivers wore seatbelts, neither was injured, the weather was clear and the road was dry, the trooper found.

The victims’ aunt, Rhonda Bollier, has set up a “GoFundMe” page https://gofund.me/7f804172 for the family and a meal train has been organized on GiveInKind https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/O0W1Q2Y by Rebekah Mead.

“He was a great young man who never met a stranger, always willing to help anyone with a slight hint of politeness that will be missed,” Bollier said. “Please help the family, anything will help.”

“If you’re able to help with dinner one night the family would greatly appreciate it,” Mead said.                           

“School officials understand the impact this can have on a community and will have counselors available at PHS Monday, March 13, when we return from break to assist students affected by this tragedy,” PISD said.

By Bob Wieland

[email protected]

