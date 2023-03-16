Council hires consultant for diversity, equity and inclusion

Fees can be charged for city-sponsored events on all city property

The Princeton City Council split 3-2 in awarding a consulting contract for creating a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program in the city.

Councilmembers heard presentations from consulting firms at their Feb. 27 meeting but delayed choosing a vendor to allow more time to study their qualifications and proposals.

After discussion, Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh, Bryan Washington and Marlo Obera voted in favor of awarding a $24,100 contract to Ethos Talent of Evanston, Illinois. Kevin Underwood and David Kleiber voted against the award.

Ethos had said it was a “full-service diversity, equity, including and belonging transformation firm that advocates for opportunity for underrepresented and underserved groups.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]