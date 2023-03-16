Executive dean thriving in leadership role

In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Princeton Herald reached out to Diana Hopes, executive dean of the Collin College Farmersville campus, for insight on managing work, life balance and being a role model for students.

Hopes serves as chief academic advisor for the campus where she oversees daily operations and administration and provides direction to students. While students are her main priority, Hopes works with local economic development boards among other organizations to support the community.

“I enjoy the role I play every day in accomplishing the mission and vision of the college,” Hopes said. “I am genuinely passionate about student learning and ensuring that students reach their academic and career goals.”

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

By Norishka Pachot |[email protected]