Onion Festival ‘ap-peels’ to everybody

Sign-ups have begun for the 19th annual Onion Festival to be held Saturday, April 15, at Princeton High School. The event recognizes Collin County’s onion industry that started in the city.

Organizers are looking for more arts, crafts and food vendors for the event that includes a craft show, 5K and fun runs and cornhole tournament. There are also several other tournaments for sports enthusiasts including tennis and basketball.

The 5K run kicks off the day at 9 a.m. near Jackie Hendricks Stadium and the raffle and live auction conclude the event at 2:30 p.m.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]