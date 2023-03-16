Subscribe
Severe storms predicted tonight

Meteorologists are predicting severe weather in North Texas this evening, mostly in the late afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, for Dallas, Rockwall, Collin and Hunt counties with severe thunderstorms and hail larger than a golf ball predicted. During the storm, wind gusts could get up to 45 mph, but are likely to range between 20 mph to 25 mph.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, which could make driving slightly more dangerous. Because of the winds, residents are encouraged to secure any outdoor items that could blow over and cause damage.

