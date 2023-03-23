Subscribe
Candidate identifies growth, student needs a pressing issues

by | Mar 23, 2023 | Latest, News

Joe Minissale, a candidate for Place 3 on the Collin College Board of Trustees running against incumbent Stacey Donald and challenger Cathie Alexander, said the two most pressing issues facing the board are county growth and meeting student’s educational needs.

“Currently, only 30% of Texas graduates are achieving the post-graduate academic degree, certificate or vocational training within 6 years that is needed by the workforce and that will allow them to earn a median income,” Minissale said. “Collin College is on the right track, but needs to continue to expand vocational, certificate and academic programs, including bachelor’s degrees, to meet the growing needs.”

Minissale currently works as the hospital president for Texas Health in Plano and has previously worked as a chief financial officer at a public hospital. These skills picked up from his professional and community service engagement he says will allow him to make a positive impact on the board.

“I am passionate about improving education and workforce development to ensure that our kids have the skills to earn a living wage and our employers will have the skilled workforce that they need,” Minissale said. “I have a duty to use my abilities to serve the community and to make a positive impact on others.”

He has also worked with the McKinney Economic Development Corporation for three terms totaling more than five years, chaired the McKinney Chamber of Commerce board and holds a master’s degree in business administration.

“I am a visionary leader who has consistently grown businesses, improved operations, increased accountability and financial performance, with an emphasis on outcomes,” Minissale said. “Collin College is a large, complex organization that needs board members who can add value to the board because they have experience and a proven track record of success.”

