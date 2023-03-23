Subscribe
Read Local

Incumbent touts community college importance

by | Mar 23, 2023 | Latest, News

Incumbent Fred Moses, who faces Megan Wallace in his re-election bid for Place 1 on the Collin College Board of Trustees, said he values what Collin College brings to the community.

“It is an invaluable resource to our community,” Moses said. “I graduated from a community college and know how important it is to the community and county.”

He identified one of the pressing issues facing the board is to serve all interests in Collin County and the service area of Collin College. Another issue is the long-term planning for future growth in the community.

Moses said he would contribute to maintaining taxes and tuition low for the college while also helping reach the different areas served by the college.

“I am aware of how important the role of our community college has in meeting the workforce needs of our area,” Moses said.

Additionally, he said that he thinks the board should address partnerships with area businesses to ensure that critical training and workforce resources are met.

Moses has a bachelor’s degree from The University of Bridgeport after earning an associate’s degree in management from a community college. Moses said he has also attended business programs that have enhanced his talents and skills.

He currently serves as the president of his own company, Telecom Electric Supply, LLC. Aside from his professional career, he has served as president of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, Plano Economic Development Board and Plano Community Homes, in addition to others.

Voters will cast their ballots in the races for the Collin County Board of Trustees during the Saturday, May 6 election.

Stay informed and support your local newspaper, subscribe at The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton ISD enrollment continues to grow

Princeton ISD enrollment continues to grow

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

New enrollment figures show PISD continues to add students as Princeton grows with more people moving into the district.  “We’re still growing,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said as he reported enrollment figures to trustees at the school board’s regular...

read more
Women helping to build Habitat home

Women helping to build Habitat home

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

 Fourteen women took part in Women’s Build Day 2023, helping to construct a new home for Amanda Martinez and her family in Princeton. Volunteers included employees of Benchmark Bank and Preston Trail Community Church, said Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity...

read more
Register now for May 6 elections

Register now for May 6 elections

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

Princeton residents are to vote Saturday, May 6, on a $797 million school bond proposal as well as choose members of the Collin College Board of Trustees. Thursday, April 6, is the deadline to register to vote and early voting begins Monday, April 24, and runs through...

read more
Severe storms predicted tonight

Severe storms predicted tonight

Mar 16, 2023 |

Meteorologists are predicting severe weather in North Texas this evening, mostly in the late afternoon and evening. A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, for Dallas, Rockwall, Collin and Hunt counties with severe thunderstorms and hail...

read more
Onion Festival ‘ap-peels’ to everybody

Onion Festival ‘ap-peels’ to everybody

Mar 16, 2023 | ,

Sign-ups have begun for the 19th annual Onion Festival to be held Saturday, April 15, at Princeton High School. The event recognizes Collin County’s onion industry that started in the city. Organizers are looking for more arts, crafts and food vendors for the event...

read more
Executive dean thriving in leadership role

Executive dean thriving in leadership role

Mar 16, 2023 | ,

In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Princeton Herald reached out to Diana Hopes, executive dean of the Collin College Farmersville campus, for insight on managing work, life balance and being a role model for students.  Hopes serves as chief academic...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility