Incumbent touts community college importance

Incumbent Fred Moses, who faces Megan Wallace in his re-election bid for Place 1 on the Collin College Board of Trustees, said he values what Collin College brings to the community.

“It is an invaluable resource to our community,” Moses said. “I graduated from a community college and know how important it is to the community and county.”

He identified one of the pressing issues facing the board is to serve all interests in Collin County and the service area of Collin College. Another issue is the long-term planning for future growth in the community.

Moses said he would contribute to maintaining taxes and tuition low for the college while also helping reach the different areas served by the college.

“I am aware of how important the role of our community college has in meeting the workforce needs of our area,” Moses said.

Additionally, he said that he thinks the board should address partnerships with area businesses to ensure that critical training and workforce resources are met.

Moses has a bachelor’s degree from The University of Bridgeport after earning an associate’s degree in management from a community college. Moses said he has also attended business programs that have enhanced his talents and skills.

He currently serves as the president of his own company, Telecom Electric Supply, LLC. Aside from his professional career, he has served as president of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, Plano Economic Development Board and Plano Community Homes, in addition to others.

Voters will cast their ballots in the races for the Collin County Board of Trustees during the Saturday, May 6 election.

