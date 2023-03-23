Subscribe
Read Local

Princeton ISD enrollment continues to grow

by | Mar 23, 2023 | Education, Latest

New enrollment figures show PISD continues to add students as Princeton grows with more people moving into the district. 

“We’re still growing,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said as he reported enrollment figures to trustees at the school board’s regular meeting, Monday, March 20.

PISD had added a total of 1,060 pupils in the last year and 43 in just the last month, McIntyre said.

Most of the growth was in elementary schools as 616 new students were enrolled in the last year and 25 in the last month. Middle school enrollment was the next-highest, with 236 additions over the last year and 16 in the last month.

To read the full story subscribe at The Princeton Herald.

 Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Women helping to build Habitat home

Women helping to build Habitat home

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

 Fourteen women took part in Women’s Build Day 2023, helping to construct a new home for Amanda Martinez and her family in Princeton. Volunteers included employees of Benchmark Bank and Preston Trail Community Church, said Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity...

read more
Incumbent touts community college importance

Incumbent touts community college importance

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

Incumbent Fred Moses, who faces Megan Wallace in his re-election bid for Place 1 on the Collin College Board of Trustees, said he values what Collin College brings to the community. “It is an invaluable resource to our community,” Moses said. “I graduated from a...

read more
Register now for May 6 elections

Register now for May 6 elections

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

Princeton residents are to vote Saturday, May 6, on a $797 million school bond proposal as well as choose members of the Collin College Board of Trustees. Thursday, April 6, is the deadline to register to vote and early voting begins Monday, April 24, and runs through...

read more
Severe storms predicted tonight

Severe storms predicted tonight

Mar 16, 2023 |

Meteorologists are predicting severe weather in North Texas this evening, mostly in the late afternoon and evening. A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, for Dallas, Rockwall, Collin and Hunt counties with severe thunderstorms and hail...

read more
Onion Festival ‘ap-peels’ to everybody

Onion Festival ‘ap-peels’ to everybody

Mar 16, 2023 | ,

Sign-ups have begun for the 19th annual Onion Festival to be held Saturday, April 15, at Princeton High School. The event recognizes Collin County’s onion industry that started in the city. Organizers are looking for more arts, crafts and food vendors for the event...

read more
Executive dean thriving in leadership role

Executive dean thriving in leadership role

Mar 16, 2023 | ,

In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Princeton Herald reached out to Diana Hopes, executive dean of the Collin College Farmersville campus, for insight on managing work, life balance and being a role model for students.  Hopes serves as chief academic...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility