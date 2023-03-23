Princeton ISD enrollment continues to grow

New enrollment figures show PISD continues to add students as Princeton grows with more people moving into the district.

“We’re still growing,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said as he reported enrollment figures to trustees at the school board’s regular meeting, Monday, March 20.

PISD had added a total of 1,060 pupils in the last year and 43 in just the last month, McIntyre said.

Most of the growth was in elementary schools as 616 new students were enrolled in the last year and 25 in the last month. Middle school enrollment was the next-highest, with 236 additions over the last year and 16 in the last month.

