Top Princeton educators to receive cash allotments

Fifty teachers in the Princeton ISD will be getting thousands of dollars in bonus checks for the next five years under the Texas Incentive Allotment (TIA) approved by the Legislature in 2019, the PISD said.

House Bill 3 created the TIA to recruit, support and retain highly effective teachers.

Top educators were designated as “recognized,” “exemplary” or “master” after being graded on teacher observation, student growth, leadership and attendance.

The TIA specified an award of $3,000 to $32,000 based on several criteria. The first lump sum allotment was to fund in May, and the teachers would see the additional money every year for five years.

