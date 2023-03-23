Women helping to build Habitat home

Fourteen women took part in Women’s Build Day 2023, helping to construct a new home for Amanda Martinez and her family in Princeton.

Volunteers included employees of Benchmark Bank and Preston Trail Community Church, said Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County.

“Women’s Build is our day every year of recognizing and empowering women on the job sites that they can do equally as much as men,” Cox said of the event held Saturday, March 11.

Martinez, the new Habitat homeowner, said the day was awesome. “We do just as much as the guys do. I never , thought that I’d be doing what these guys do,” she said. “I learned a lot. The nail gun is my friend.”

