First steps toward downtown revitalization

Mayor Brianna Chacon points out traffic across Veterans Memorial Park to Councilman Bryan Washington, City Manager Derek Borg and DeShawyna Walker, EDC/CDC coordinator.

Princeton officials have started getting serious about revitalizing the city’s downtown area.

In between thunderstorms on Friday, March 24, a delegation took a first-hand look at what needed to be done.

The group included Mayor Brianna Chacon, City Manager Derek Borg, City Councilman Bryan Washington and DeShawyna Walker, coordinator for the Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation.

A few businesses occupy buildings in the 300 block of N. Main St., including The Jym – Princeton, a full-service training and workout gym opened by Washington in 2017.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]