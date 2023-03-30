Subscribe
Order photos

Mayoral proclamations stress environment

by | Mar 30, 2023 | Latest, News

Mary Abercrombie, environmental education coordinator, prepared proclamations for the mayor. She is flanked, from left, by Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh and Bryan Washington, Mayor Brianna Chacon and Councilmembers David Kleiber, Marlo Obera and Kevin Underwood.

Mayor Brianna Chacon has designated April as Beautification and Citywide Clean-Up Month and April 22 as Earth Day in the city of Princeton.

The mayor thanked Mary Abercrombie, environmental education coordinator, for preparing the proclamations presented at the regular council meeting Monday, March 27.

The Clean-Up proclamation said: “Princeton residents are responsive to public education measures and are able to take personal steps to beautify their homes, businesses, and the community at large through trash removal, gardening, and decorating with greenery, engaging in proper land stewardship practices, spring-cleaning their home and having garage sales or donating items to charities, and picking up litter as they see it.”

The mayor’s Earth Day proclamation said: “I call upon citizens to recognize the importance of caring for the planet by planting native or drought-tolerant plants, reducing water usage and therefore conserving water, cleaning up spaces where trash collects and preventing trash from entering the landscape and local waterways.”

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe at The Princeton Herald.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

Mar 30, 2023 |

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the 2023 Best of results are in!  This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the hard...

read more
First steps toward downtown revitalization

First steps toward downtown revitalization

Mar 30, 2023 | ,

Mayor Brianna Chacon points out traffic across Veterans Memorial Park to Councilman Bryan Washington, City Manager Derek Borg and DeShawyna Walker, EDC/CDC coordinator. Princeton officials have started getting serious about revitalizing the city’s downtown area. In...

read more
Where there’s a will

Where there’s a will

Mar 30, 2023 | ,

By John Moore It saw a T-shirt that said, “I like a couple of my buddies, my dog, and that’s about it.” It substantiated what I had long felt, seldom said, and had heard from others. Many of us like our dogs better than most people. And I don’t think there’s anything...

read more
Princeton ISD enrollment continues to grow

Princeton ISD enrollment continues to grow

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

New enrollment figures show PISD continues to add students as Princeton grows with more people moving into the district.  “We’re still growing,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said as he reported enrollment figures to trustees at the school board’s regular...

read more
Women helping to build Habitat home

Women helping to build Habitat home

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

 Fourteen women took part in Women’s Build Day 2023, helping to construct a new home for Amanda Martinez and her family in Princeton. Volunteers included employees of Benchmark Bank and Preston Trail Community Church, said Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity...

read more
Incumbent touts community college importance

Incumbent touts community college importance

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

Incumbent Fred Moses, who faces Megan Wallace in his re-election bid for Place 1 on the Collin College Board of Trustees, said he values what Collin College brings to the community. “It is an invaluable resource to our community,” Moses said. “I graduated from a...

read more
Register now for May 6 elections

Register now for May 6 elections

Mar 23, 2023 | ,

Princeton residents are to vote Saturday, May 6, on a $797 million school bond proposal as well as choose members of the Collin College Board of Trustees. Thursday, April 6, is the deadline to register to vote and early voting begins Monday, April 24, and runs through...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos