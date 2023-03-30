Mayoral proclamations stress environment

Mary Abercrombie, environmental education coordinator, prepared proclamations for the mayor. She is flanked, from left, by Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh and Bryan Washington, Mayor Brianna Chacon and Councilmembers David Kleiber, Marlo Obera and Kevin Underwood.

Mayor Brianna Chacon has designated April as Beautification and Citywide Clean-Up Month and April 22 as Earth Day in the city of Princeton.

The mayor thanked Mary Abercrombie, environmental education coordinator, for preparing the proclamations presented at the regular council meeting Monday, March 27.

The Clean-Up proclamation said: “Princeton residents are responsive to public education measures and are able to take personal steps to beautify their homes, businesses, and the community at large through trash removal, gardening, and decorating with greenery, engaging in proper land stewardship practices, spring-cleaning their home and having garage sales or donating items to charities, and picking up litter as they see it.”

The mayor’s Earth Day proclamation said: “I call upon citizens to recognize the importance of caring for the planet by planting native or drought-tolerant plants, reducing water usage and therefore conserving water, cleaning up spaces where trash collects and preventing trash from entering the landscape and local waterways.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]