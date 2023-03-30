Open house offers residents some answers about airport expansion

More than 100 residents of McKinney and surrounding communities have raised questions about noise and traffic congestion that could result from expanding McKinney National Airport.

McKinney City Council members voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, to put a $200 million bond proposal before voters in an election to be held Saturday, May 6.

Two open houses were scheduled before the election to share preliminary results of the environmental impact study done by Garver, an engineering firm. However, it would be months before the final report was completed and submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval.

The noise generated by commercial jets was a major issue raised during the open house held Thursday, March 23, at Old Settlers’ Park Recreation Center.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]