City egg hunts include traditional, sensory sensitive options this year

Easter egg hunts can be loud, frantic scrambles by kids eager to fill their baskets with colorful prizes. But for some children the excitement and noise could be terrifying.

That’s why Princeton held two types of egg hunts on Saturday, April 1, a traditional outside event and a quieter indoor search at the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center for children sensitive to a potential overload of their senses.

“This event is something that I have wanted to do in previous years, and we are now at a point where we can,” said Stephanie O’Brien, Princeton’s director of community events. “We wanted the children to have the best experience possible and not be overwhelmed.”

O’Brien’s office contacted the staff at PISD’s Canup Early Childhood Development Center for suggestions about how to make the hunt more enjoyable for children requiring a less stressful environment.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]