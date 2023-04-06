Subscribe
Pay off warrants – if you can

Apr 6, 2023

Princeton Municipal Court has two options for clearing active warrants next week. And one plan can also help clean out your pantry while helping a person in need.

There will be no arrests for warrants paid during business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., from April 10 through April 14 at 2000 E. Princeton Drive, officials said. 

And, for the first time, you can save money by donating three cans of food along with your payment. That will take $50 off one fine if $50 is paid at the same time. 

The process may be done for each warrant so long as the cans are not past their expiration dates. The donations will go to the Faith Baptist Church Food Pantry.

Princeton Police Department Warrant Officer Diana Rizzo said this was the third such warrant roundup she has conducted.

“The first two were successful, and I am hoping the third one is as well,” she said.

All warrants involved were for Class C violations such as traffic, code enforcement and any other like disorderly conduct or criminal mischief, Rizzo said.

Interim Police Chief James Waters said citations must usually be handled within 30 days or another warrant and fine for “failure to appear” can be issued.

“Our warrant officer is in touch with the Department of Public Safety and if a warrant remains active DPS can suspend or not renew a driver’s license,” Waters said.

The fines for Class C violations range from one dollar to $500 and average between $150 and $180, the chief said.

