PHS journalism team wins top honors

The district champion PHS journalism team, from left, Rachel Sadler, Upkar Kaur, Tessa Barsi, Kate Read and Upneet Kaur.

The Princeton High School journalism team placed first in the UIL District 13-AAAAA academic competition and two of the students advanced to regional competition in three writing categories: news, editorial and feature.

The five students won a total of 11 medals.

Their teacher is former journalist Jean Ann Collins, who is also the communications coordinator for the PISD.

“This is a group of extremely talented writers,” Collins said. “They are naturals at the journalism style of writing and storytelling. From their very first practice stories, I knew my job was going to be easy.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]