Princeton to celebrate Earth Day and Night

Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, will extend into the night with special events in Municipal Park, 2000 E. Princeton Drive.

Events begin at 6 p.m. with a Paw Print Trail allowing participants to explore park trails, finding and identifying the paw prints of several animals native to the Blackland Prairie ecoregion.

At 7:30 p.m., the city presents the documentary movie “Deep in the Heart,” narrated by Matthew McConaughey, “a visually stunning celebration of what makes Texas unique — its diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife behavior that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.”

Mary Abercrombie, Princeton’s environmental education coordinator, said “Deep in the Heart” is a thoughtful choice alongside the Paw Print Trail activity.

“Both incorporate education about our eco-region, wildlife protection and water conservation,” she said.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]