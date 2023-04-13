Bonds would help PISD build for future

Voters decide next month whether to let the Princeton Independent School District sell $797 million in bonds to pay for eight new schools over the next decade.

If approved, the Princeton ISD debt service tax rate would remain at $0.50 per $100 in assessed valuation but the actual amount homeowners pay in taxes could increase as the value of their property goes up.

The ballot itself will say “This is a property tax increase” as required by a state disclosure law passed in 2019. The 2023 bond will not impact the tax rate but will extend repayment terms at the current rate.

State Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio, filed a bill to repeal the required language to avoid voter confusion. His measure was pending in the Senate Education Committee and the senator said he did not think it would make it to the floor.

“I favor truth in taxation; I want honesty,” Menendez told The Princeton Herald.

“I’m hoping an amendment will take it out (of committee) so districts can say what are the actual implications of the bond,” he said in a March 31 interview.

If approved by voters, the district would borrow money to finance the design and construction of campuses needed to cope with Princeton’s rapid growth.

Current enrollment in the district was 8,010 and the Long-Range Planning Committee, a panel of 50 residents, anticipated PISD would add 10,386 students over the next 10 years – a 133% increase. Most of the increase would be elementary pupils, 4,459.

The committee expected the district would add 2,560 middle school students and 3,367 high school students.

The bond proposal will be presented to voters in a single ballot proposition reading, “Proposition A – School Buildings, Infrastructure & Improvements.”

If approved, the district planned to build one early childhood center, four elementary campuses, two middle schools and one senior high school.

The district proposed that Trina Perkins Early Childhood Center would open in 2025 and cost $23 million, Joyce Cantrell Elementary would open in 2026 and cost $48 million, Tom Banschbach Middle School would open in 2026 and cost $91 million, Larry and Sandra Abbott Elementary would open in 2027 and cost $53 million, Philip Anthony Senior High would open in 2029 and cost $249 million, Diane Talley Elementary would open in 2030 and cost $69 million, Maurice Hill Elementary would open in 2031 and cost $76 million and McMahan (family) Middle School would open in 2032 and cost $155 million. Land purchased for four elementary schools and one middle school was projected to cost $20 million.

Two previous school bond elections won approval from Princeton voters.

In a May 6, 2017, election, a $93.6 million bond proposal passed with 463 votes in favor (79.15%) and 122 opposed (20.85%).

That money was earmarked for several construction projects including two new elementary schools, renovation of Lacy and Godwin Elementary Schools, land purchases and driveway improvements.

A $237.4 million proposal received approval in a May 4, 2019, election. The proposition to fund future school campuses passed with 459 votes in favor of the bond (77.93 percent) and 130 in opposition (22.07 percent).

That bond was to pay for the Canup Early Childhood Center, the first phase of the ninth and tenth grade center, elementary school number six, middle school number three, the second phase of the freshmen/sophomore center, elementary school number seven and elementary school number eight.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]