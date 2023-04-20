DEI project in progress after vendor chosen

The city of Princeton’s consultant on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is preparing for Phase One of the contract to recruit a minimum of 10 residents for an ad hoc committee to execute a DEI program for the city.

At its March 13 meeting, the Princeton City Council voted 3-2 to award a $24,100 contract to Ethos Talent of Evanston, Illinois.

Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh, Bryan Washington and Marlo Obera voted in favor of the award while Kevin Underwood and David Kleiber voted against it.

Three vendors had presented their qualifications during a Feb. 27 council meeting, but council waited two weeks before awarding the contract.

Ethos had said it was a “full-service diversity, equity, including and belonging transformation firm that advocates for opportunity for underrepresented and underserved groups.”

The company estimated it would take 20 weeks to formulate and execute a process to identify, recruit, and select a minimum of 10 residents from the city to convene an ad hoc committee to create a DEI program for Princeton.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]