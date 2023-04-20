Subscribe
Order photos

School board updates staff dress code

by | Apr 20, 2023 | Education, Latest

Jeans are no longer everyday wear for Princeton ISD faculty and staff. PISD School Board trustees decided at their Monday, April 17, meeting to revise the staff dress code adopted last July.

The code had approved jeans – with no rips, holes or tears — from Monday through Thursday when paired with a professional top. Jeans and a PISD, school or educational spirit top were OK on Fridays.

The new code taking effect with the next school year will allow staff to wear jeans only on Fridays or special occasions when spirit wear is authorized or as an incentive. 

For student wardrobes, the board banned pajama pants.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Officers seize drugs after traffic stop

Officers seize drugs after traffic stop

Apr 21, 2023 | ,

Princeton Police Department officers charged a motorist with multiple drug charges after making a traffic stop in the 800 block of W. Princeton Drive on Tuesday, April 18, police said. While checking the truck and trailer stopped at 8:35 a.m., officers located and...

read more
DEI project in progress after vendor chosen

DEI project in progress after vendor chosen

Apr 20, 2023 | ,

The city of Princeton’s consultant on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is preparing for Phase One of the contract to recruit a minimum of 10 residents for an ad hoc committee to execute a DEI program for the city. At its March 13 meeting, the Princeton City...

read more
Ready around the clock

Ready around the clock

Apr 20, 2023 | ,

A Princeton Fire Department engine stands ready outside the firehouse in Branch. Princeton Fire Department crews and trucks were manning the Branch Fire Station 24 hours a day, pending its formal acquisition by the city and designation as Princeton Fire Station No. 4,...

read more
Bonds would help PISD build for future

Bonds would help PISD build for future

Apr 13, 2023 | ,

Voters decide next month whether to let the Princeton Independent School District sell $797 million in bonds to pay for eight new schools over the next decade. If approved, the Princeton ISD debt service tax rate would remain at $0.50 per $100 in assessed valuation...

read more
City no longer controls community center

City no longer controls community center

Apr 13, 2023 | ,

The Princeton Community Development Corporation (CDC) will have sole rule-making authority over the Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center that is leased by the city. Princeton City Council members voted at their regular meeting Monday, April 10, to exclude the...

read more
Little boxes don’t all look just the same

Little boxes don’t all look just the same

Apr 13, 2023 | ,

Paris Figueroa wires her physics project house with help from lab partner Maria Salinas. (Courtesy photo) A physics project taught Princeton High School students how electricity gets to the lights and power outlets in a home. Teacher Natalie Wilson had her class build...

read more
Tradition continues

Tradition continues

Apr 13, 2023 | ,

Life Skills student Dominic Estelle gets some eggs from Panthers catcher Braeden Ratliff at the school’s annual Easter egg hunt on the ball field. (Courtesy photo) It was a field of dreams for Princeton ISD life skills students as they spent the morning running across...

read more
Festival to honor former coach

Festival to honor former coach

Apr 13, 2023 | ,

Coach Hendricks poses with one of his former players, Gary Vine. (Courtesy Photo) This year’s Princeton Onion Festival commemorates one of its founders, former Princeton High School football Coach Jackie Hendricks, who died last October at the age of 80.  A...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos