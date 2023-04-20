School board updates staff dress code

Jeans are no longer everyday wear for Princeton ISD faculty and staff. PISD School Board trustees decided at their Monday, April 17, meeting to revise the staff dress code adopted last July.

The code had approved jeans – with no rips, holes or tears — from Monday through Thursday when paired with a professional top. Jeans and a PISD, school or educational spirit top were OK on Fridays.

The new code taking effect with the next school year will allow staff to wear jeans only on Fridays or special occasions when spirit wear is authorized or as an incentive.

For student wardrobes, the board banned pajama pants.

