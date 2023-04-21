Officers seize drugs after traffic stop

Princeton Police Department officers charged a motorist with multiple drug charges after making a traffic stop in the 800 block of W. Princeton Drive on Tuesday, April 18, police said.

While checking the truck and trailer stopped at 8:35 a.m., officers located and seized 92.1 grams of methamphetamine, which also later tested to be laced with fentanyl, 18 grams of miscellaneous dangerous drugs (pills), and several other items of paraphernalia. The Drug Enforcement Administration was contacted and retrieved the drugs from the Princeton Police Department