Police investigate two student threats

The Princeton Police Department issued an arrest warrant Thursday, April 27, for a Princeton High School student in regard to an alleged threat made against the school. A juvenile from Lovelady High School faced disciplinary action regarding another alleged threat, Interim Police Chief James Waters said.

Additional officers were dispatched to the campuses, but they were not locked down because the allegations came after the students had been sent home for prior disciplinary issues, Waters said.

“The comments were made while the students were at their houses, not the schools,” he said. Waters added that one of the threats was not valid and stemmed from rumors, so no criminal charges would be pursued against the juvenile.

“Once the district was made aware of each situation, officials immediately followed security protocols to ensure the potential threats were investigated thoroughly and measures were in place to guarantee neither incident had the potential to pose a danger to the school or students,” PISD said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that under no circumstances would PISD bring children onto a campus if a credible threat existed.