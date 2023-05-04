Subscribe
Big plans for VFW Day of Service

May 4, 2023

Saturday, May 6, is V.I.P. day as VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167, observes Veterans Impacting Princeton, a day of community in service of others.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold its second annual VFW Day of Service,  an outgrowth of the organization’s #StillServing campaign launched in 2020 to recognize the ongoing dedication of veterans and service members who continue to serve their communities. 

Led by veterans in cooperation with other organizations and civic groups, VFW Day of Service is open for anyone to participate. It marks the start of veteran-led community service projects taking place in Princeton throughout the month of May.

There will be a headstone beautification project at Princeton Cemetery, park beautification projects including Veterans Memorial Park, brush clearing with the Princeton Fire Department to create fire breaks protecting neighborhoods from grass fires, delivering meals to seniors with Meals on Wheels Collin County and building homes with Habitat for Humanity of Collin County.

First Baptist Church will have a variety of services including health screenings, a blood drive, haircuts and career resources.

Bois D’Arc Post 9167 is ranked No. 20 out of 1,388 posts nationwide and has 100% retention of its membership.

