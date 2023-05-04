Former PHS baseball player recovering from gunshot

Matthew DeLaney, 18, was shot by a stray bullet while at a game with Texas A&M-Texarkana Saturday, April 29.

A former Princeton High School baseball player was hospitalized in stable condition but receiving intensive care after being shot in the chest during a game in Texarkana.

Matthew DeLaney, 18, a redshirt freshman catcher with Texas A&M-Texarkana, was struck about 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, by a stray bullet fired outside George Dobson Field in Spring Lake Park, police said. Two men were in custody.

DeLaney was not on the school’s active roster and was not in uniform, said John Bunch, school communications manager. At the time of the shooting he was standing near the bullpen and batting cages.

Bunch said Tuesday, May 2, that DeLaney remained in intensive care at Christus St. Michael Hospital with more tests pending.

