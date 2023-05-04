Turn off lights to protect migrating birds

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Nearly 2 billion birds migrating through the United States in spring and fall pass through Texas. And many of them that fly by night can become confused by light pollution, slamming into buildings or other structures.

To help prevent that, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and conservation groups including Texan by Nature, Audubon Texas and Texas Conservation Alliance ask Texans to help their feathered friends on their journey by participating in the twice-a-year “Lights Out” program. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas was a research participant in the program.

“We encourage everyone to turn off non-essential lights at night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the full spring and fall migration periods,” said Mary Abercrombie, Princeton’s environmental education coordinator. “Where conflicts apply, prioritize lights out during the critical peak migration periods.”

